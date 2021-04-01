CHP investigating after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run collision on Highway 140

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian suffered major injuries in a hit-and-run collision near Planada.

According to Merced CHP Officer Eric Zuniga, officers responded at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Highway 140 and North Cunningham Road.

Authorities said 52-year-old John Vanderlinde of Moreno Valley, was walking east along Highway 140, west of Cunningham Road when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle traveling east on Highway 140. Officers arrived on scene and found the man lying on the shoulder of the road.

CHP believes the vehicle continued east along Highway 140 toward Mariposa following the collision.

Vanderlinde suffered a major injury to his leg as a result of the collision and was flown by helicopter to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment.

Zuniga said there is little to no shoulder and no ambient light along that stretch of highway where the collision occurred. According to authorities, a white 2015 or newer Ford F250 or F350 pickup truck, possibly with dual rear wheels, may have been involved in the collision.

Zuniga said authorities are attempting to locate additional evidence of the collision and any video surveillance from the surrounding areas that may have recorded the suspect vehicle.

CHP says the vehicle involved in the collision may have damage to the front passenger area of the vehicle and the passenger side mirror.