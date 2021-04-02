Merced pedestrian killed after being struck by train at 16th and G streets

An unidentified pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by train at West 16th and G streets, Merced police say.

Details are preliminary. Officers responded to the incident at 9:21 p.m., according to a department news release.

The pedestrian was walking on the tracks when they were struck by the train, which stopped after the impact. Vehicle traffic was halted while police addressed the situation.

The department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Calcagno at 209-388-7814 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.

Crimes may also be reported by calling 209-385-6912 for non-emergencies, at the department’s anonymous tip line at 209-385-4725 and online as well as through the Police Department’s website.