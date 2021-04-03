Merced police arrest suspect wanted in Yuba County attempted murder, rape case

The Merced Police station located at 611 West 22nd Street. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

A 39-year-old man wanted for attempted murder and a range of sexual assault charges was arrested Friday afternoon by Merced police.

Suspect Zachary Williams was taken into custody after an officer who knew him from a previous contact spotted him at 4:08 p.m. near the 1300 block of North Bear Creek Drive. The officer knew Williams had felony warrants, according to a news release.

According to the Yuba Couty Sheriff’s Office, Williams was one of three men wanted for a March 22 incident reported in Oregon House, California.

Deputies launched an investigation after one of two known victims arrived at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Marysville to report a shooting happened off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail in Oregon House.

The woman had a gunshot wound to her arm and was taken to a local area hospital where she was treated and released. The woman reported she believed a second victim remained at a residence she had fled from, according to a news release.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and located the second victim, although the suspects were not there.

Williams was identified as a suspect along with Robby Lee Lepird, 31, and Jesse James Feamster 23.

According to Merced police, Williams was booked on the Yuba County warrants for alleged attempted murder, mayhem, torture, kidnapping, rape, sodomy, and other sex acts. Williams also had a warrant out of Arkansas for violent felonies.

Merced police are ask anyone with any information to contact Officer Odom at 209-388-7744 or by email at PaynterJ@cityofmerced.org.