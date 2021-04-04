Suspected gang member arrested after gun found in vehicle, Merced police say

A suspected gang member was arrested in Merced on Friday, after an officer stopped a suspicion vehicle with no headlights, in the 800 block of M Street, according to the Merced Police Department. Police said the suspect, who was in the vehicle with four juveniles, had a warrant for his arrest. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

At 12:48 a.m. Friday an officer observed a suspicious vehicle stopped at the intersection of West 8th and N streets with no headlights, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the driver drove away from the intersection and the officer stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of M Street. Inside the vehicle, the officer located the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Douglas Horton and four juveniles.

During a probation search officers located a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm beneath a seat. Authorities said Horton had a felony warrant for his arrest from another county.

Horton was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on the outstanding warrant and for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm with prior felony conviction, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, participation in criminal street gang activity, willful harm or injury to a child and carry loaded firearm not in lawful possession, according to jail records.

Police said the juveniles were released to their parents.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Centeno at 209-388-7742 or by email at centenoa@cityofmerced.org.

Crimes can be reported by visiting the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be left by calling police 209-385-4725.