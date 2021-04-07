Merced defendant in 2017 killing of Golden Valley High student pleads no contest

Benjamin Herbert Goddard, 34, of Merced Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

The man accused of killing 17-year-old Heaven Murillo and leaving her body in a Merced-area field will spend nine years in prison as part of sentence negotiated with prosecutors.

Benjamin Goddard pleaded no contest Wednesday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and soliciting a minor to use narcotics, according to a news release from the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

With the plea, Goddard admitted responsibility for the death of the Golden Valley High student. She was last seen about a month before her body was found.

The investigation of Murillo’s death began when dove hunters found her body in a field north of Dickenson Ferry Road and east of South Thornton Road in Merced on Sept. 2, 2017. She was properly identified in April 2018.

Medical experts were unable to determine a cause of death, but her death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the Merced Police Department determined was Goddard a person-of-interest after phone records indicated Murillo was with him during the hours before her death.

The phone records also showed Goddard traveled to the field where Murillo’s body was found.

A search also uncovered other evidence that suggested Goddard had traveled to the field at least one time after Murillo’s body was taken to that location.

He also admitted to spending time with Murillo during the days and hours before her death and using methamphetamine with her. Medical evidence confirmed methamphetamine and one other drug in Murillo’s system, the release said.

Goddard’s arrest came after a year-long investigation by Merced police. Interviews of dozens of people and cellphone records appear to show Goddard was the last person to see Murillo before she went missing, according to the reports.

Goddard reportedly told investigators Murillo stayed with him for more than two full days near an illegal marijuana cultivation site he was guarding at the south end of R Street in Merced. Goddard told investigators he last saw Murillo when she left with someone else in a van, police reports say.

The entire detective unit at the Merced Police Department took on the case. Travis Colby and Angelica Lozano prosecuted the case.

In light of the evidence in the case and in consideration of the wishes of the Murillo family, District Attorney Kimberly Lewis approved the negotiated plea.

Goddard is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23, 2021.