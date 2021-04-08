Elderly man injured in hit-and-run crash, Merced police say

Police lights.

The Merced Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision after an elderly man was found injured near the Auto Resources car lot in Merced.

Officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, to the area of West 16th and O Streets for a report of an elderly man in the roadway suffering from a laceration to his head, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The 75-year-old man who reportedly uses a walker, was found in the gutter on the north side of the road near O Street, police said. Vehicle parts found at the scene indicate the suspected vehicle may possibly be a 2002 to 2006 Ford Mustang.

The man was taken to a Modesto area hospital with major injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance from the area and police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Officer Richter at 209-388-7801 or by email at richterm@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 209-385-4725 or through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

Crimes can also be self-reported online through the Merced Police Department website.