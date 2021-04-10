Police say known Merced gang member arrested for possessing firearm, ammunition

siren

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a gang member in possession of a firearm Friday evening in Merced, according to police.

A member of the Merced Police Department Gang Unit located the semi-automatic handgun inside the vehicle after it was stopped at 5 p.m. on South R Street and Home Avenue.

The driver was identified as Angel Llamas, 36, of Merced. Llamas is a validated gang member on Merced County probation. Llamas’ criminal history prevents him from possessing any firearms or ammunition, according to the officers.

Llamas was booked at the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possessing a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.