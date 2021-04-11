Police in Atwater are investigating after a boy was injured in a drive-by shooting

Police lights.

Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a boy in Atwater on Saturday.

According to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador, the boy was struck in the arm during a drive-by shooting in the area of First Street and Broadway Avenue at about 5 p.m.

Few details are available at this time.

He was transported by helicopter to a Modesto-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to police, they are looking for the occupants of a black Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6374.