Crime
Police in Atwater are investigating after a boy was injured in a drive-by shooting
Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a boy in Atwater on Saturday.
According to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador, the boy was struck in the arm during a drive-by shooting in the area of First Street and Broadway Avenue at about 5 p.m.
Few details are available at this time.
He was transported by helicopter to a Modesto-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to police, they are looking for the occupants of a black Honda Civic.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6374.
