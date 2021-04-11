Man arrested in Merced after running from officers and discarding gun, police say

A man police say is a known gang member was arrested during a traffic stop in Merced on Saturday, after he reportedly exited the vehicle and ran from officers, according to the Merced Police Department. Police said the officers also located a semi-automatic handgun that the suspect allegedly discarded while running from authorities. Merced Police Department

A man who authorities say is a known gang member was arrested after reportedly discarding a firearm while running from officers during a traffic stop.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers stopped a vehicle driven by a known gang member on probation in the area of West 12th and Canal streets, according to police.

Police said the man, identified as 23-year-old Cruz Villegas, exited the backseat of the vehicle and ran from officers. An officer chased after Villegas and apprehended him a few blocks away. According to a department news release, officers found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that police say was thrown away by Villegas while running from officers.

Police said Villegas is a validated gang member on parole and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to his criminal history. Villegas was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony carrying a loaded firearm, participation in criminal street gang activity, misdemeanor possession of ammunition and resisting, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling police at 209-385-4725 or by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers. Crimes can also be reported through the Merced Police Department website.