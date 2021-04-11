Four gang members arrested after a gun was found during Merced traffic stop, police say

Four people who police say are gang members were arrested after a loaded gun was found during a traffic stop in Merced on Friday, according to the Merced Police Department. Merced Police Department

Four people police say are gang members were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Merced after officers found a firearm, according to authorities.

Around 12:10 a.m., officers pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta with license plates belonging to a Dodge truck in the 1300 block of Canal Street, according to police. During the stop, officers found the vehicle to be occupied by Desiderio Baca, 21, Felipe Quintero, 20, Armando Ortiz, 19, and a 16-year-old, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said two of the vehicle’s occupants were on probation and subject to search and seizure. During a search of the vehicle, a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm was found by officers behind the passenger seat.

Baca, Quintero and Ortiz were arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of several felony charges, including carrying a loaded firearm, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and specific conviction or outstanding warrants, according to jail records.

The 16-year-old was arrested and booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex, according to authorities.

