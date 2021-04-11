Two gang members arrested after being found with guns at house party, Merced police say

Two men police said are gang members at a house party Friday, according to the Merced Police Department. The men were found to have firearms tucked into their waistband. Merced Police Department

Two men police say are gang members were arrested after they were found with guns at a house party in Merced, according to authorities.

At about 8:50 p.m. Friday, Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers responded to Yorkshire Court and observed several validated gang members in an open garage, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said several of the gang members were on probation or parole with terms to not associate with other gang members. Treonte Williams and Jamaine Mann were arrested by officers after they were found with firearms tucked in their waistband, according to police.

Authorities said Williams, 29, and Mann, 28, are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to their criminal history and gang affiliation. Both men were arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, according to police.

