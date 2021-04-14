Man and woman arrested after loaded gun found in vehicle, Los Banos police say

A man and woman, both residents of Los Banos, were arrested on Tuesday, after police found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle they were in, during an investigation in the area of Ward Road and Pacheco Boulevard, according to the Los Banos Police Department. Police said both suspects are prohibited from possessing firearms. Image courtesy of Los Banos Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Two Los Banos residents were arrested after they were found with a concealed firearm, according to authorities.

Gang unit officers and detectives served a search warrant at an apartment in the 2100 block of Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive on Tuesday, according to the Los Banos Police Department. Authorities said officers stopped a vehicle related to the investigation in the area of Ward Road and Pacheco Boulevard.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a concealed, loaded handgun. The vehicle’s occupants, identified as Ricardo Esquivel, 37, and Sophia Torres, 23, both of Los Banos, are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Esquivel was arrested and booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of charges including felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and outstanding warrants, according to jail records.

Torres was arrested and booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of charges including carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

