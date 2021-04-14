Merced County judge sentences man to 54-to-life in prison for fatal Hilmar home invasion

Jose Hernandez, 32. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 32-year-old man convicted in 2019 for his role in a 2014 Hilmar home invasion robbery that left one of his accomplices dead was sentenced Tuesday in Merced County Superior Court.

Merced County Superior Court Judge Jeanne Schechter sentenced Jose Hernandez to 54 years to life plus 10 years in prison for his role in the crime. A jury last year found Hernandez guilty of two counts of first-degree home invasion robbery in concert and first degree burglary, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.

The day of the home invasion, Jose Hernandez, along with William White, Orlando Yepez and Victor Hernandez, arrived at the home of the male robbery victim in separate vehicles around midnight July 31, 2014.

The victim, who was with his girlfriend, knew Victor Hernandez, who was armed with a gun. He allowed Victor Hernandez and Yepez into the home. According to the release, shortly after they were let inside, Victor Hernandez and Yepez assaulted the victim.

Jose Hernandez and White who was also armed with a gun, entered the house and joined the fight against the victim.

Jose Hernandez allegedly attacked the victim with a screwdriver. The victim reached for the gun Victor Hernandez was holding. During the struggle the gun discharged and White fired several shots from his firearm, prosecutors said.

The victim was able to flee from the attackers through the garage and called 911. Arriving officers found the victim bloody with injuries to his back and hand, according to the release. Inside the home, officers found Yepez, who had been fatally struck in the gunfire. Yepez’ body was found lying on an AR-15 rifle.

During an investigation, authorities found multiple 9 mm .45 caliber shell casings inside the home as well as $1,000 in cash lying on the grass outside the home. Authorities said the victim was known to sell illegal drugs and handle large amounts of cash.

White was reportedly observed carrying cash in his hands as he entered one of the vehicles and fled the scene of the robbery. The victim told police he had $12,000 at the home prior to the robbery, according to the release.

Victor Hernandez and William White were both convicted by a separate Merced County jury in August 2017 and sentenced for their roles in the crime. Victor Hernandez was sentenced to 60-years-to-life plus 35 years and four months. William White was sentenced to 137 years to life plus 96 years, according to the news release.

Jose Hernandez was taken into custody by Merced County law enforcement in January 2018.

Deputy District Attorney Travis Colby prosecuted the case against Jose Hernandez. The delay in sentencing was due to a more than two-year legal battle after Jose Hernandez attempted to secure a new trial, according the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.