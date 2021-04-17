Police investigating attempted homicide after shots fired in Merced

A police dog that broke out of a yard and bit two people has been suspended from duty pending an investigation, authorities say in Portland, Oregon. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Merced Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide after shots were fired at a victim in Merced on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the call of shots fired at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 2725 Hawthorne Ave. Officers discovered the suspect fired four rounds at the victim, hitting the residence and a vehicle in the driveway, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The suspect then fled on foot east on Primrose Avenue and got into a silver Chevrolet pickup when the suspect left the area in the vehicle and is still outstanding.

Police have contacted several witnesses and gathered video of the incident, but have not been able to identify the suspect yet.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Stewart at 209-388-7836 or by email at StewartZ@cityofmerced.org.