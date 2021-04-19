Pregnant woman, 19, shot to death in Merced’s Loughborough area, police say

Police tape. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 19-year-old woman was killed and a 20-year-man was seriously injured Sunday evening in a shooting reported in Merced’s Loughborough area, police said.

Details are preliminary, and the story is developing.

At 9:50 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Conestoga Drive for a report of shots fired, according to a news release.

Officers found the woman and man both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics and officers rendered medical aid, but the woman died at the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available as of Sunday, and the names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to call Detective John Pinnegar at (209) 388-7712 or email pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.