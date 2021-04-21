Los Banos man arrested after leading police on chase to Newman, police say

Police officers apprehended a 22-year old suspect after a 20-minute pursuit from Los Banos to Newman on Thursday afternoon. Los Banos Police Department

A 22-year old Los Banos man was arrested after leading police officers on a 20-minute pursuit from Los Banos to Newman on Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

An officer noticed a Nissan Altima traveling without displaying a front license plate or rear registration tags in the area of Louie Avenue and Friguglietti Avenue in Los Banos at 1:40 p.m., according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle by turning on his emergency lights and siren, but the driver, Irwin Bryan Mercado, 22 of Los Banos, failed to pull over and sped away.

Mercado led police on a 20 minute vehicle pursuit which ended when Mercado abandoned his vehicle at an apartment complex in the city of Newman.

Mercado ran from the area but was later located hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 1200 Block of Blue Bonnet Drive.

Mercado was booked into the Los Banos Police Department without bail, charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, parole violation, and driving without a valid license.

The Newman and Gustine police departments helped out during the pursuit and the apprehension of Mercado.

There were no injuries or damage reported as a result of this incident.