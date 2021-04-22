Suspect arrested for hit-and-run collision that injured pedestrian, Merced police say

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of being involved a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian in Merced.

Suspect Vincent Munoz, 29, was arrested Wednesday after Merced police officer conducted a follow-up investigation into an April 18 hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the officer located the suspect vehicle and Munoz, its alleged driver. After speaking with the officer, Munoz was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, according to police.

Officers responded on April 18 to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and West 12th Street. According to police, when officers arrived on scene it was discovered that a white 2009 GMC Sierra had struck a 61-year-old man and fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered major injuries in the collision.