Merced County man suspected of murder after fatal shooting reported near Dos Palos

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 41-year old Merced County man was arrested for suspicion of homicide after a shooting victim died on Thursday night in the Dos Palos area, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a welfare check of man with blood on his face in the 16000 block of Highway 33 at 11:01 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and located the victim behind the residence near a vehicle. Life saving measures were attempted, but the victim did not survive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Hugo Noe Sanchez, 41, of Dos Palos.

Investigators arrested Sanchez and recovered the gun used in the crime, deputies said. Sanchez was booked into the Merced County Jail for first degree Murder with no bond, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.