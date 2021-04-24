Madera driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash. Detectives seek public’s help

A 26-year old Madera man arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle on Friday evening and fled the scene in Chowchilla, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian at 5 p.m. in the 200 block of South Fifth Street. The person who reported the incident also told police the driver of the vehicle involved drove away, according to a social media post by the Chowchilla Police Department.

Officers found the male victim lying in the roadway with multiple injuries and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses were able to give detectives a license plate lead, and detectives contacted Juan Manuel Ventura, 26, of Madera. He was located in Madera County, along with the vehicle that matched the description of the one leaving the scene.

Detectives inspected the vehicle and found corresponding damage to the traffic collision.

Ventura was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail,

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Boivie at 559-665-8600.