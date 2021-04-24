Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspect carrying concealed weapon in Merced, police say

A traffic stop led to the arrest of 20-year old man in Merced after a handgun was found under the driver’s seat of the vehicle early Saturday, according to police.

An officer pulled over Xavier Hernandez for expired registration tags at Glen Avenue and Yosemite Parkway at 1:14 a.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Hernandez consented to a vehicle search and a loaded 9mm handgun was found under the driver’s seat, according to police.

Hernandez admitted owning the gun, police stated, and he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information on the case to contact Officer Barroso at 209-388-7738 or barrosom@cityofmerced.org.