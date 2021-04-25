Suspected gang member arrested when Merced police allegedly find gun, drugs at traffic stop

A suspected gang member was arrested during a traffic stop in Merced on Friday, after police allegedly found what they described as a “ghost gun” with a high capacity magazine and narcotics, according to the Merced Police Department. According to authorities, the suspect allegedly threw the gun out the passenger side window of the vehicle. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

At about 12:53 a.m. Friday, a Merced police officer stopped a vehicle and a suspected gang member, identified as 39-year-old Fernando Rodriguez, in the area of West 16th Street and H Street, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Police said Rodriguez is on Post Release Community Supervision. While stopped, Rodriguez allegedly threw what authorities referred to as a “ghost gun” out the passenger side window.

The officers located the 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a high capacity magazine near the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly located about 24.7 grams of methamphetamine, police said. According to police, Rodriguez is a convicted felon and due to his criminal history he is prohibited form possessing firearms or ammunition.

Rodriguez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of various charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by prohibited person, possession of controlled substance while possessing firearm, possession of undetectable firearm, possession of large capacity magazine, participation in criminal street gang activity and revocation post release community supervision, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Laguna at 209-388-7709 or by email at lagunab@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 209-385-4725 or by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

Crimes can also be reported online through the Merced Police Department website.