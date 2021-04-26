Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide at Dos Palos-area gas station

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced County authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred at a Dos Palos area gas station on Friday.

At about 5:38 p.m. Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting an altercation between two male subjects in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station in the area of Highway 33 and Highway 152 near Dos Palos, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Arriving deputies found 53-year-old Juan Guzman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Authorities said the suspect fled prior to deputies arriving on scene. Riggs Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the scene and attempted life saving measures, but Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to Allen, investigators with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau are reviewing surveillance video as well as speaking with witnesses.