Suspects arrested in baseball bat assault on elderly man in Dos Palos

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the assault of an elderly man last year.

Fernando Sigala, 26, and Rene Valencia, 31, both of Dos Palos, were identified as suspects following an investigation into the December assault of the victim Dos Palos, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Investigators issued warrants for their arrests and the two men were arrested April 9.

Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Azusa Road and Highway 33.

Deputies arrived and located a 68-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a baseball bat. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries..

Both Sigala and Valencia were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and gang enhancements, according to the Sheriff’s Office.