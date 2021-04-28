Modesto man suffers major injuries in Delhi hit-and-run collision, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver and vehicle that struck and injured a pedestrian in Delhi over the weekend.

At about 12:24 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Stephens Street and Schendel Avenue in Delhi, according to a CHP social media post.

Emergency personnel arrived and located an adult male, identified as 38-year-old Jason Anthony Peterson of Modesto, on the south shoulder of Stephens Street. According to the CHP, a preliminary investigation indicates Peterson was walking in a south direction within the pedestrian crosswalk on Stephens Street at Schendel Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Stephens Street at an unknown speed.

After the collision, the vehicle continued traveling westbound on Stephens Street west of Schendel Avenue, according to the CHP. Investigators determined the vehicle involved is believed to be a 2003 to 2006 silver Hyundai Elantra, possibly with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Peterson was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for major injuries sustained to his head and left leg, the CHP said.

The collision remains under investigation and anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the suspected vehicle involved in the collision is asked to contact Officer Beutel at 209-356-6600 or the CHP office after hours at 209-356-2900.