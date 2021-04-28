Los Banos man arrested after police find suspected drugs, gun and ammunition

A Los Banos man on parole was arrested Wednesday after a Los Banos police officers located suspected fentanyl inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in the area of California Avenue and Pacheco Boulevard, according to the Los Banos Police Department. Police said officers also located a stolen handgun at his residence. Image courtesy of Los Banos Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Los Banos man was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday following a traffic stop and search of his home, according to authorities.

An officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of California Avenue and Pacheco Boulevard and discovered the driver, 30-year-old Raul Cecena, was on felony probation, according to a Los Banos Police Department social media post.

Officers searched the vehicle and located suspected fentanyl narcotics as well as ammunition. Cecena was arrested and following contact with his probation officer, and due to his probation terms, a search was conducted at Cecena’s residence, according to police.

During the search of the residence, officers located a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen out of Santa Clara County.

Cecena was booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail on suspicion of felony violation of probation, receiving stolen property, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and misdemeanor possession of narcotics, according to jail records.

To leave anonymous crime tips for the Los Banos Police Department, call 209-827-2545 or access the Los Banos Police Department website and click on “report graffiti and other crime,” according to police.

Tips can also be left by calling the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.