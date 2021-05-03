Crime
Merced traffic stop leads to arrest for catalytic converter theft, drugs, say police
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a driver and passenger in Merced on Monday on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and drug possession, police say.
At 1:37 a.m. a Merced police officer stopped a black Audi near the intersection of West 16th Street and M Street for a lighting violation, according to a Merced police news release.
When the officer made contact with the driver, identified as David Baker, 25, the officer saw a catalytic converter sitting on the back seat of the vehicle. Tools consistent with catalytic converter theft were also found during a search of the vehicle, according to police.
Authorities said Baker admitted to the theft and was arrested on suspicion of grand theft. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle identified as Men Xiong, 34, was also arrested for alleged drug possession and giving false information to a peace officer, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Calcagno at 209-388-7718 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725. Crimes can also be reported online at the Merced Police Department website.
