Merced police ask for public’s help identifying suspects, vehicle in mail theft

Authorities are looking for a vehicle caught on video surveillance suspected of being used in the theft of mail from a United States Postal Service truck in Merced on Tuesday, according to police.

The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help after several boxes of mail belonging to city residents were stolen Tuesday.

According to Merced Police Lt. Joe Weiss, officers received the report of the theft at about 12:30 pm and responded to the intersection of West 10th and N streets.

Police said two unknown suspects were captured on video surveillance stealing several boxes of mail from inside a United States Postal Service truck. According to Weiss, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a white four-Nissan Altima with a dark-colored bumper and aftermarket wheels.

According to Weiss, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Fister at 209-388-7847 or by email at fisterj@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725. Crimes can also be reported through the Merced Police Department website.