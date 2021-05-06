Police investigating shooting after vehicle, apartment struck by gunfire in Merced

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a Merced apartment complex early Thursday.

At about 12:22 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of South Parsons Avenue near the Grove Apartments, according to Lt. Joe Weiss. Officers on scene located a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire near an apartment building and one residence that was struck by gunfire.

According to Weiss, it is unclear how many rounds struck the vehicle but a single round went through the widow of a child’s bedroom. The child was not in the room at the time of the shooting, police said.

Authorities have not located any witnesses to the shooting or any injured victim at this time. “We don’t know who the true target of the shooting was,” Weiss said.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the shooting or home surveillance system images of the incident, to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725. Some crimes can also be reported through the Merced Police Department website.