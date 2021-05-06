Police looking for arsonist after several fires ignited in Livingston

The Livingston Police Department. Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Police are investigating after four suspected arson fires were started over a period of two days in Livingston.

At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a dumpster was set on fire at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store. According to a Livingston Police Department social media post, a man was observed near the dumpster prior to the fire.

Livingston police said another dumpster was set on fire the following morning Wednesday at about 1:30 a.m. behind the Fiesta Market, located at 344 Main Street. The fire reportedly burned part of the building, forcing the store to remain closed.

Later that morning at about 2:30 a.m., another fire was started in a grass area near railroad tracks and 8th Street. Then at about 3:30 a.m., another dumpster was set on fire behind Liberty Market, located at 1471 B Street Suite E, according to the police department post.

Police said all four fires are believed to have been started by the same person and no injuries were reported. The Livingston Police Department said many people are affected by the closure of the Fiesta Market and have asked for the public’s help to stop the arsonist

Anyone with information about the arsonist is asked to contact the Livingston Police Department at 209-394-7916 to speak with a detective.