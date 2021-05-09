Man arrested in Merced after stolen gun was found during traffic stop, police say

Merced Police Department Gang Unit officers found a gun reported stolen out of Stanislaus County during a traffic stop in Merced on Saturday, according to the Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A traffic stop in Merced led to the arrest of the driver and the discovery of a stolen firearm, according to authorities.

Merced Police Department Gang Unit officers stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of Carol Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a department news release.

Officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as 46-year-old Manuel Martinez, who was found to be driving on a suspended license and who admitted to having a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen out of Stanislaus County. According to police, Martinez is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to previous criminal convictions.

Martinez was booked into Merced County Jail on multiple charges, including felony possession of stolen property, possession of ammunition by prohibited person as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and driving with suspended license, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer Lupian at 209-388-7814 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725. Crimes can also be reported through the Merced Police Department website.