Merced police looking for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian seriously hurt

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital early Monday with injuries after being struck by a driver in Merced, police say.

Officers responded at 1:13 a.m. Monday to a person lying next to the roadway and not moving in the area of Ashby Road east of Cooper Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers located a 35-year-old man who showed “obvious signs of being struck by a vehicle,” according to the release. Police said the victim told officers he was struck by an unknown driver while walking east on Ashby Road.

Police said the vehicle was traveling west on Ashby Road and did not stop. The victim was transported to a Modesto-area hospital and is said to be in critical condition, according to authorities.

Merced police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Richter at 209-388-7801 or by email at richterm@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725. Crimes can also be reported through the Merced Police Department website. Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.