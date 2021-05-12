Merced man, 30, arrested for attempting to kidnap woman in market parking lot, police say

Police lights.

A 30-year old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping on Wednesday evening in Merced, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of an attempted kidnapping at 4:22 p.m. in the parking lot of the Rancho San Miguel Market located at 1930 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced, according to news release.

It was reported that the suspect, Angelo White, 30, of Merced, had approached a 28-year old woman from behind while she was trying to get into her vehicle. White reportedly grabbed the woman by the arm and pulled her across the parking lot.

The woman was able to break free.

The first officer on the scene was able to locate White in the nearby area and apprehend him after a short foot pursuit.

The woman was able to identify White as her attacker, according to police.

The motive for the attack is unknown. White and the victim have no relation.

White was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and booked into custody at the Merced County Jail. His bail is set at $100,000, according to jail records.

The woman was not injured.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Paynter at 209-388-7744 or by email at paynterj@cityofmerced.org.