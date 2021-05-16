Convicted felon accused of discharging firearm during dispute in Merced, police say

A convicted felon is accused of discharging a firearm during a dispute in Merced, according to authorities.

At about midnight Saturday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Esplanade Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The suspect, identified as Ruben Galvan, is accused of discharging a firearm in front of a residence prior to officers arriving, according to police. When officers arrived, they found Galvan hiding in a side yard a few houses from where the disturbance was reported.

Witnesses told police Galvan pointed a firearm at a person during a dispute in front of a residence and fired several rounds into the air before leaving on foot, according to the release.

Galvan, 33, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of charges including felony willful discharge of firearm in negligent manner, brandishing or exhibiting a weapon, carrying a loaded firearm with prior felony conviction, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and violation of probation, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer Centeno at 209-388-7742 or by email at centenoa@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725.

Crimes can also be reported online through the Merced Police Department website. Anonymous tips can be left online by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.