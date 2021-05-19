Merced police investigating after gunshots erupt during on-road dispute between drivers

Police are investigating a reported shooting involving the occupants of two vehicles Tuesday evening near downtown Merced.

Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of East Main Street, according to Capt. Joe Weiss.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver vehicle and a gold vehicle in the area, and the occupants appeared to be engaged in some sort of dispute. The occupant of one of the vehicles reportedly fired a handgun at the people in the vehicle, according to Weiss.

Both vehicles reportedly fled the scene traveling eastbound on East Main Street, police said.

It’s unknown if anyone was struck by the gunfire. Weiss said police located shell casings in the roadway but it is unknown exactly how many shots were fired.

Authorities said it is unknown at this time how many occupants were inside the vehicles and if the vehicles were moving or stationary at the time of the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective-Sgt. Jeff Horn at 209-388-7739. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.