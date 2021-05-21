Man arrested after alleged robbery on West Main Street in downtown Merced

A 26-year-old armed robbery suspect is in custody after a foot pursuit with officers early Friday in downtown Merced.

Phillip Sloan was identified as the suspect in the incident reported on West Main Street near K Street. He’s accused of approaching a male victim and pointing a firearm, demanding his money and phone, according to a department news release.

The victim handed over his belongings, but followed Sloan and notified police. Officers spotted Sloan in the 1700 block of O Street and arrested him after after a short foot pursuit.

Police said Sloan discarded a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm during the foot pursuit that was later recovered.

Sloan was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of armed robbery, a weapons violation and gang enhancement.





