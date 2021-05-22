Police investigate Saturday morning shooting at a Merced apartment complex

Police are investigating after someone opened fire Saturday morning on people at an apartment complex in Merced.

Officers responded at 11:04 a.m. to a call of shots fired at the Sunnyside apartments at 988 D St., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Officers arrived and weren’t able to find anyone who had been shot, but did find several shell casings inside the apartment complex and discovered the building had been hit by bullets.

Witnesses told police a person who was on foot fired several shots at a group of people in the complex. The suspect then ran to a black SUV waiting on D Street.

The vehicle was last seen headed north on D Street. The assailant was described by witnesses as a man in his 20s, wearing all gray clothing.

The suspected victims were uncooperative with investigators, according to police.

Merced police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Flores at 209-388-7796 or by email at FloresD@cityofmerced.org.