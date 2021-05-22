Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting that injured man in south Merced

Officers are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that injured one man outside a south Merced residence.

Merced police at 3:42 p.m. responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of N Street, according to a news release.

As officers were on the way, dispatch received another call that a victim of the shooting was being taken by a family member to Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Officers went to the hospital and located the victim — a man in his 20s who had been shot several times. He was flown to a Modesto-area hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers located several spent shell casings at the original scene. Witnesses told officers two men in their 20s approached the victim in the front yard where he was working on a car.

The suspects fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the torso and extremities. The suspects fled the area on foot. No further description of the suspects is available at this time.