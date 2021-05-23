Suspect arrested in Merced stabbing, police say. Relationship apparently led to attack

Merced Police

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found with stab wounds in Merced, according to authorities.

At about 12:24 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Davenport Park for a report of a possible stabbing, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Officers arrived on scene and located a 19-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A suspect, identified as 21-year-old Ashley Zaragoza, remained on scene after the attack and was arrested by officers.

According to witnesses statements, Zaragoza allegedly tracked down the 19-year-old victim to a location she is known to frequent, police said. According to the release, statements provided to police indicate a possible motive for the attack may be connected to a recent breakup with a person Zaragoza dated.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center and is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

Zaragoza was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal terrorist threats, according to jail records. She remains in custody in lieu of $580,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Detective Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be reported online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.