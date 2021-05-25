Merced police searching for long-haired man accused of assault. Have you seen this man?

Police are looking for a long-haired man accused of injuring another man in a reported assault in Merced on Monday.

Officers responded at about 6:28 a.m. to a report of an assault victim located in the 1800 block of Calimyrna Avenue, according to Lt. Emily Foster. Officers found a 46-year-old Merced man injured and bleeding.

Foster said the victim suffered moderate injuries, including a laceration to the head when he was struck by a blunt object, possibly a baseball bat or something similar, police said. The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities said a suspect in the assault was described as a male with long hair who reportedly ran to a vehicle and was captured on video surveillance in the area. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and a motive for the assault is unknown at this time, according to Foster.

Anyone with information regarding this alleged crime is asked to contact Detective Radke at 209-388-7725 or by email at radkep@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725, and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be reported through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.