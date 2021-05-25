Merced man arrested after threatening mother, her 10-year-old son with gun, police say

A 19-year-old Merced man was arrested for allegedly threatening a mother and her 10-year-old son with this gun on Thursday, according to police. Merced Police Department

A 19-year-old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of threatening a 10-year-old boy and the boy’s mother with a gun in a North Merced park on Tuesday, according to police.

The woman was able to give police a description and location of the suspect.

Merced Police officers said they located Vincent Villafan, 19, of Merced, in the 1200 block of Daylight Drive. Police said that while searching Villafan, they found a stolen Springfield XD 9 mm pistol tucked in his waistband.

Villafan was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of terrorist threats, possession of a stolen firearm and brandishing a weapon. His bail was set at $140,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any more information to contact Officer DeJong at 209-388-7722 or by email at dejongn@cityofmerced.org.