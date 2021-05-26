Los Banos police arrest 20-year old suspect for the third time this month

Police arrested a 20-year old suspect with a lengthy criminal history on Monday, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a homeowner holding a male at gun-point on Monday at 10:22 p.m. in the 1900 Block of Pitzer Way in Los Banos. The owner had found the suspect trespassing on the side of his residence, police said.

Officers placed Jorge Luis Salcido Munoz under arrest for trespassing. After searching his backpack, officers located stolen property related to another theft reported earlier in the 1200 Block of Illinois Avenue, police said.

Salcido Munoz was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of trespassing and possession of stolen property.

Police said Salcido Munoz has been arrested multiple times in the past four weeks.

Salcido Munoz was arrested after he was recognized on video surveillance burglarizing a business in the 1400 block of East Pacheco Boulevard on May 10.

On May 14, Salcido Munoz was arrested for tampering with a vehicle and felony vandalism after an officer found him in a car messing with wires under the steering column.

After both arrests, Salcido Munoz was released under California’s zero bail schedule, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Salcido Munoz was arrested last month on narcotics allegations and ultimately identified by officers as the suspect in at least 40 spray paint vandalism cases throughout Los Banos.

Police believe Salcido Munoz was involved in additional property crimes that are currently under investigation by the department. Anyone with information about crimes that he may be involved with is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department Detective Division at 209-827-2507.