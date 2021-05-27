Gustine police arrest 19-year-old suspect in robbery, stabbing

A suspect was arrested Wednesday, in connection with a May 22 assault in Gustine, according to the Gustine Police Department. Police said they located a firearm believed to have been used in the assault inside a residence. Image courtesy of Gustine Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday by Gustine police for alleged involvement in a robbery and stabbing that injured an 18-year-old man.

Police believe the crime was gang-related. Suspect Vladamir Arreola was taken into custody at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday after police served a search warrant at his home in the 400 block of 2nd Street in Gustine, according to Police Chief Ruben Chavez.

The assault was reported May 22 after the victim had been sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by three people who threatened him with a gun and a knife.

The suspects stole the victim’s cell phone and stabbed him multiple times in the facial area before walking away, according to police. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police collected statements and evidence while investigating the assault and obtained an arrest and search warrant for Arreola, according to a news release.

Police said after several attempts to get the suspect to exit the residence, Arreola eventually came out and was arrested by officers. During a search of the residence officers located a handgun believed to have been used in the assault as well as ammunition.

Arreola was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, participating in criminal street gang activity, conspiracy and threatening the victim.

His bail was set at $250,000 according to police.

Gustine police say they are continuing to follow up on leads in the case.