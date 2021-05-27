Police investigating shooting after Merced residence struck by gunfire

Merced Police

Authorities are investigating after a residence was struck by gunfire on the west side of Merced on Thursday.

Officer responded at about 1 a.m. to the reported shooting in the 900 block of Linda Lane, according to Lt. Emily Foster. Police said the resident, a 77-year-old woman, called police after noticing bullet holes in the front door of the residence.

Police said several bullet holes were located in the residence and multiple shell casings were found in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are attempting to locate any possible witnesses as well as surveillance footage from the area. At this time police have not identified any possible suspects or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this alleged crime is asked to contact Detective Haygood at 209-385-6998. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website. Anonymous tips can be reported online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.