Final two inmates who escaped from Merced County Main Jail captured

The final two inmates of the six who escaped from the Merced County Main Jail on Jan. 9 were apprehended on Friday morning, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater, and Manuel Leon, 21, of Vallejo, were captured in Glendale, Ariz. around 11:30 a.m. with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Glendale Police Department, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

This undated booking photo released by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office shows escapee inmate Manuel Allen Leon, from Vallejo, Calif. Authorities in central California are searching for six inmates, including Leon, who used a “homemade rope” to escape from a county jail. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says all six should be considered armed and dangerous. Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday, Jan. 10, 2021, that the six inmates were missing. (Merced County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP

Barron and Leon will be transported back to Merced.

Barron and Leon were two of six inmates who escaped from the downtown Merced County Main Jail by gaining access to the roof of the jail and used a handcrafted rope to scale down the side of the building.

Edgar Ventura, 22, of Portland, Ore., was the first inmate captured on Jan. 12 without incident in the Firebaugh. Ventura turned himself into the Firebaugh Police Department after being encouraged by family members to turn himself in, according to officials.

Later that day, Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos, and Andres Nunez Rodriguez, 21, of Planada, were apprehended in the San Diego area as they tried to make their way to the U.S./Mexico border.

On Feb. 6, 2021, 19-year old Gabriel Francis Coronado, of Atwater, was arrested in the Livingston area without incident.

Another inmate Charlie Everitt escaped from the John Latorraca Correctional Center in Merced on April 26, 2021 and was captured in Oklahoma on May 14.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release any further information on the apprehension of the final inmate. There is a press conference scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Sheriff’s Office.