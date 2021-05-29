Merced man, 43, arrested in suspected domestic violence case. Other charges follow.

A 43-year old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault and battery and weapons charges on Saturday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of domestic violence at 34 West 12th Street in Merced about 11:10 a.m., according to a social media post by the Police Department.

Jamil Kelly was arrested on charges of domestic violence and battery, criminal threats and false imprisonment, and a weapons charge.

Kelly was booked into the Merced County Jail. His bail is set at $200,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Flores at 209-388-7796 or by email at FloresD@cityofmerced.org.