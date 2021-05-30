Merced police arrest woman suspected of waving handgun in public while intoxicated

A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of waving around a firearm in public while intoxicated in Merced, according to police. Merced Police Department.

A Merced police officer responded to the Shop and Save Market at 1055 W. Childs Ave. around 9 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated woman waving a firearm, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The officer arrived and found Kristen Foreman, who resisted arrest, police said. Authorities said witnesses reported Foreman arguing with someone on a phone and pointing a firearm. A .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found in Foreman’s purse and the woman showed signs of alcohol intoxication, according to the release.

Foreman, 33, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful carry of a firearm and public intoxication, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Office Saldivar at 209-385-6905 or by email at saldivarj@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website. Anonymous tips can be reported online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.