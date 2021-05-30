Teenage robbery suspected arrested after being found with gun, Merced police say

A 15-year-old suspected of being a gang member, was found with a loaded firearm and arrested by police on Saturday, in connection with a reported robbery outside a Merced market that occurred on Friday, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A teenager suspected of being a gang member was arrested Saturday in connection with an assault and robbery in Merced, according to authorities.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of being involved in an assault and robbery of a 55-year-old field worker who cashed a check at the Choice Foods Market, 836 T St. in Merced, on Friday, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said surveillance video showed the suspect leave in a silver four-door vehicle. An officer recognized the vehicle involved in the alleged robbery outside of the Shop and Save Market, 1055 W. Childs Ave.

Officers detained a 19-year-old and the teen inside the vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun tucked inside the teen’s waistband, according to the release. Police said both of the vehicle’s occupants are documented Norteño gang members.

The 15-year-old was identified as the primary suspect in the robbery and was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex on suspicion of robbery and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, according to police.

Authorities said there are other people suspected of being involved in the alleged crime who are still outstanding. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Radke at 209-385-6912 or by email at radkep@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website. Anonymous tips can be reported online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.