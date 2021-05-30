Man shot by Chowchilla police after allegedly stealing weapon from patrol car

Police tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was shot by police in the Madera County city of Chowchilla early Saturday after allegedly breaking into a police car and stealing a weapon inside it.

Chowchilla police said the man, who was not named, broke into a patrol vehicle behind the city’s Police Department building about 12:44 a.m. to take the weapon, a rifle.

Two other Chowchilla patrol units responded after an officer reported the man with the weapon, “and shots were fired at the male, striking him.”

Chowchilla police said Saturday morning that the man’s medical condition and identity were not known. He was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Police didn’t say how many times he was shot, or if the man tried to attack police.

The three officers involved in the shooting were not injured. Police said they provided life-saving measures until ambulance medics arrived and took over.

The California Highway Patrol and Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

The three officers involved in the shooting are not being identified and have been placed on paid administrative leave, “which is protocol in these types of incidents,” Chowchilla police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Denny or Detective Boivie at the Chowchilla Police Department, 559-665-8600. Police said tips can be shared anonymously.