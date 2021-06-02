Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to arrest of adult, three juveniles in Merced, police say

An 18-year-old man and three 16-year-old males were arrested Tuesday following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. Police said the driver of the vehicle was one of the juveniles. Methamphetamine and a modified handgun were found during a search of the vehicle, according to police. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of three juveniles and an 18-year-old man Tuesday in Merced.

Jacob Fitzpatrick, 18, of San Jose was arrested along with a 16-year-old male driver and two 16-year-old male passengers.

Officers initiated the pursuit of a blue Honda CRV, reported stolen out of Merced, in the 800 block of West 16th Street at 11:26 p.m, according to Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.

According to police, the four occupants, suspected of being gang members, were taken into custody when the pursuit ended at Highway 99 and the Mission Avenue off-ramp.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 16-year-old male from San Jose. Fitzpatrick and the two other 16-year-old male passenger from San Jose were also arrested.

According to the Merced Police Department, police K9 dogs “Sam” and “Stas” were used to search the vehicle along with officers.

During the search the officers and dogs located about an ounce of methamphetamine that was hidden inside the vehicle, as well as a handgun that had been modified to be used as a fully-automatic weapon, according to police.

The driver was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, possession of an assault weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as gang enhancements, according to the release.

The two other juveniles were arrested and booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon as well as gang enhancements.

Fitzpatrick was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of controlled substance, possession of an assault weapon, possession of stolen vehicle, participation in criminal street gang activity and gang enhancements, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Prevostini at 209-388-7728 or by email at prevostinit@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be reported online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.