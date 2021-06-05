Gang member leads police on lengthy chase in Merced before being apprehended

Two suspects were arrested in Merced on Friday, June 4, 2021 after leading police on a lengthy chase. These two handguns were located after a search of the vehicle. Merced Police Department

Two people were arrested on suspicion of weapon charges after a lengthy vehicle pursuit on Friday evening, according to the Merced Police Department.

Two Merced Police Department Gang Unit officers attempted to stop a vehicle near East Yosemite Parkway and East Main Street at just after 5 p.m. Friday, but the vehicle failed to stop, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The officers pursued the vehicle for several miles before the driver fled on foot. The driver, Mark Straus, 29, of Merced was apprehended after a short foot chase. Straus is a known gang member, police said.

A search of the vehicles located two loaded handguns, including one which was reported stolen out of Las Vegas.

Straus’s previous criminal convictions prohibit him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Straus was booked at Merced County Jail for illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and felony evading a peace officer. The passenger, 33-year-old Charlene Williams, was also arrested for possession of a concealed firearm.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Rocha at 209-388-7846 or by email at RochaT@cityofmerced.org.